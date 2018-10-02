Sports

Police to battle Pouderoyen in Limacol final

By Staff Writer

Last year’s losing finalist the Guyana Police Force [GPF], will battle Pouderoyen FC in the final of the Limacol Football Championship, following semi-final wins on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The lawmen arrested Mocha based outfit Riddim Squad 1-0. Anthio Wallace fired the warning shot in the 55th minute, uncorking a powerful effort from 28 yards out, which sailed into the back of the net…..

