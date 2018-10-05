Sports

Plaisance Guardians crush Pepsi Sonics

GABA League Championship

By Staff Writer

Plaisance Guardians dismantled the Pepsi Sonics, while Ravens schooled the University of Guyana [UG] Trojans on Wednesday in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s [GABA] League Championship.

Staged at the Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets, Plaisance Guardians brushed aside Sonics by a mammoth 112-63 scoreline in their Under 23 divisional fixture.

Terrence Daniels led the lopsided contest with 27 points, while the trio of Israel Yaw, Akeem Crandon and Jared Sears tallied 16, 15 and 12 points respectively…..

