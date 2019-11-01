Plaisance Guardians, Kwakwani Ballers, Victory Valley Royals and Junior Kings in tonight’s semis

Plaisance Guardians, Kwakwani Ballers and Victory Valley Royals secured their respective semifinal berths, when the Brusches U-18 Basketball Classic continued on Saturday and Sunday at the Mackenzie Hardcourt, Linden. On Sunday in the solitary fixture, Plaisance Guardians dismissed Pepsi Sonics 60-49. Shaquawn Gill ended with 23 points in the win, with Nigel Bowen adding 11 points.

For Sonics, Jamal Booker was the only player in double figures with 12 points while Josiah Daniels was the next best scorer with seven points.

On Saturday at the same venue, Kwakwani Ballers downed Rose Hall Town Jammers 69-64. Elijah David and Paul Sampson tallied 16 and 10 points each in the win. For the loser, Shamar France recorded a tournament high 37 points.