Gomes, Verwey to square off in category A final 

Kirstin Gomes and Nicholas Verwey will come up against each other in a highly anticipated category ‘A’ final of the Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament after earning semi-final wins last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court.

Gomes (-2), who is one of the better junior players in the country, worked her way past Mohryan Baksh (+2) in straight sets 15-8, 15-13 in the first semi-final of the evening.

Verwey, on the other hand, got his way with one of the pre-tournament’s favourite Abosaide Cadogan in straight sets 15-10, 15-14 to book his spot in the final against Gomes. ….