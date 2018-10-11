Zumba Party, Crossfit and Strong Man competitions take centre stage this weekend

The Guyana Fitness Games’ Health and Fitness Expo returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) this weekend for its fourth staging.

These and other details were disclosed on Tuesday night at the Genesis Fitness Express Gym during the formal launch of the two-day event.

As customary, the annual fixture gets cracking on Saturday with the Cancer Awareness Glow Walk followed by a ‘wacky’ Zumba Glow Pink Party for Cancer Awareness which will be led by Guyana’s only licensed Zumba instructor, Noshavyah King. The glow walk starts from the Gym on D’Urban street at 18:00hrs and concludes at the CASH where King and her team will lead a ‘wacky’ zumba party to some of the latest soca hits…..