CrossFit, Strong Man events to take centre stage this weekend…

If you are a fan of CrossFit, Zumba and the Strong Man competitions, then the place to be this weekend is the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) for the fifth staging of the Kares Fitness Expo.

With lucrative cash prizes up for grabs, the athletes are charged up and ready to bring their A-game to entertain their fans and earn bragging rights.

As customary, the annual fixture gets cracking today with the Cancer Awareness Glow Walk followed for Cancer Awareness which will be led by Guyana’s only licensed Zumba instructor, Noshavyah King.