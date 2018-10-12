Ounce of gold up for grabs at Kadir Mohamed Memorial cycling meet

Bikers get ready! The most lucrative one-day cycling event on the racing calendar will pedal off this Sunday on Homestretch Avenue.

One tireless wheelsman will pocket an ounce of gold and the champion’s trophy after crossing the finish line of the grueling 80-mile race, first. The ounce of gold, worth approximately $256,261 (US$1,224), will be the highest first place prize for a one-day event this season.

The Seventh Annual Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race is scheduled for a 7:30hrs start…..