Cyclists get ready, all systems are go for the 10th edition of the Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Guyana Cycling Federation got the green light from the COVID-19 Task Force essentially clearing the path for the event to be staged.

Organized by the Flying Stars Cycling Club, tomorrow’s race, a 70-miler, will roll off from Thirst Park at 07:30hrs, proceed to Dora on the Linden Highway and return to the point of origin for the finish.