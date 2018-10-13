Health and Fitness Expo weekend starts today

If you are an enthusiast of health and a fan of fitness, then the place to be this weekend is the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The venue will play host the fourth Guyana Fitness Games’ Health and Fitness Expo.

As customary, the annual fixture gets cracking today with the Cancer Awareness Glow Walk followed by a ‘wacky’ Zumba Glow Pink Party for Cancer Awareness which will be led by Guyana’s only licensed Zumba instructor, Noshavyah King…..