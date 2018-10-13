Lewis leads Jaguars to easy win over Volcanoes

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Ramaal Lewis’ four-wicket haul helped the Guyana Jaguars to their third win in four matches as they easily defeated the Windward Island Volcanoes by 93 runs in their Group A encounter in the Regional Super50 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

After being invited to bat first by the Volcanoes and led by an opening stand of 121 between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith the Jaguars posted 231 in 49 overs.

Lewis then produced a memorable spell of spin bowling to dismiss the Volcanoes for 138 in 36.3 overs.

The Jaguars had seemed set to post a big total after half-centuries from Rutherford and Griffith had given them a dream start.

No bowler was left unscathed as the pair motored along at more than seven runs an over during the first 17 overs.

Their partnership was eventually broken by off-spinner Shane Shillingford, who accounted for Rutherford’s wicket for the top score of 69.

Rutherford faced 61 balls and struck 10 boundaries and one six in his innings. Griffith was joined by Christopher Barnwell and the two added 38 runs in quick time before Larry Edward got the crucial wicket of Griffith for 64 to leave the Jaguars 159 for two.

However, once Barnwell was dismissed for 29, Edward instigated a middle-order collapse which saw the Volcanoes lose six wickets for 45 runs. Edward snared the wickets of Leon Johnson (2), Anthony Bramble (2) and Ricardo Adams (2) in quick succession as the Jaguars faltered to 185 for six.

Shillingford then joined in on the act, dismissing Romario Shepherd and Raymon Reifer to leave their opponents in further trouble at 219 for eight, before the Volcanoes were bowled out with one over remaining.

Edward finished with the figures of 4-34, while Shillingford took 3-37 and Kesrick Williams 2-40. The Volcanoes never seriously threatened in their run chase, with only three batsmen scoring more than 20 runs.

Devon Smith made just two before he was bowled by Clinton Pestano to leave the score 15 for one. Tyrone Theophile (32) and Kirk Edwards (29) then came together for the biggest partnership of the innings to take the total up to 49 before Theophile was bowled by Ricardo Adams.

Kaveem Hodge and Edwards followed soon after to leave them in tatters at 88 for four in the 22nd over, before Lewis came in to clean up the lower order.

He started by having Alick Athanaze caught and bowled for four and then sent back Shillingford for seven. Lewis then clean bowled Delorn Johnson and Larry Edward for 12 and 10 respectively to effectively end the contest.

Lewis ended with 4-25 from 7.3 overs, while Veerasammy Permaul took 3-32 and Ricardo Adams 2-22.