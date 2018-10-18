Ansa Mc Al on board for next weekend’s Guyana Softball Cup 8

One of the largest distribution companies in Guyana is continuing its support for the largest international softball competition locally.

Ansa McAl, has decided to continue its sponsorship of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association’s Guyana Softball Cup 8 which will be held next weekend at the Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown.

“Just to let you know, this is the seventh year that Ansa McAl has been involved in this competition. When we were first approached with respect to sponsoring the competition we signed onto it in fulfillment of our mandate in supporting the development of sports in Guyana and by extension, softball cricket,” Ansa McAl’s Beverage Divisional Head, Kelvin Singh said at the company’s Head Office last week…..