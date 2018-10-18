Blackwood sparkles with hundred but rain has final day

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Test discard Jermaine Blackwood struck his second Regional Super50 hundred and third of his List A career but had his effort upstaged by rain as the contest against Leeward Islands Hurricanes finished in a disappointing no-result here Tuesday night.

Jamaica Scorpions took command of the Group B encounter when Blackwood stroked exactly 100 to get them up to 299 for six at Kensington Oval.

Opener John Campbell slammed 61 while Brandon King struck 44 and Andre McCarthy, 42, to further bolster the innings.

But Hurricanes managed just five balls of their reply without a run scored before the heavens opened, forcing players from the field. Officials attempted a restart three-quarters of an hour later but rain returned before a ball could be bowled, ending the match prematurely.

Despite the result, Scorpions remained top of Group B with 21 points with Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners and Barbados Pride both chasing on 15 points.

Sent in, Scorpions lost Chadwick Walton cheaply for eight with the score on eight in the first over but that was to be their last real hiccup as they dominated the Hurricanes bowling attack thereafter.

The chief protagonist was Blackwood who stroked eight fours and two sixes in an innings lasting 115 balls. Crucially, he posted 116 for the second wicket with Campbell who counted nine fours in a 63-ball knock. When Campbell perished with the halfway mark approaching, Blackwood found another ally in McCarthy to add a further 92 for the third wicket and keep Scorpions on top.

Blackwood eventually departed at the end of the 41st over when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-53), who shared the new ball returned. McCarthy had fallen six balls earlier.

Hurricanes were in their best period of the game but their new found enthusiasm was quickly snuffed out as King lashed two fours and four sixes in a 23-ball cameo, to help Scorpions regain their balance. He posted 61 from 37 deliveries for the fifth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner who made a run-a-ball 17.

New ball seamer Jeremiah Louis finished with two for 53.