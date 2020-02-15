Heartbreak for Blackwood but Scorpions edge ahead

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Jermaine Blackwood suffered heartbreak, falling two runs short of a deserved fifth first class hundred as Jamaica Scorpions took the upper hand on the second day of their fifth round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Friday.

Replying to Hurricanes’ first innings 227, Scorpions ended the day at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium on Jamaica’s northwest coast on 260 for six – 33 runs ahead.

Blackwood top-scored with 98, made off 154 deliveries in just over 3-¼ hours with 11 fours.

He looked a sure bet for triple figures when he slapped seamer Sheno Berridge to the point boundary to move to 98 but off the very next delivery, was trapped lbw by a cleverly disguised slower ball.

Wicketkeeper Denis Smith chipped in with an unbeaten 36, captain John Campbell struck 35 at the top of the order while Oraine Williams scored 30.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the best bowler with three for 72 while Berridge supported with two for 47.

Resuming the morning on 215 for nine, Hurricanes had earlier added a further 12 runs before being dismissed, with Terrance Warde extending his overnight 53 to unbeaten 63.

He faced 174 balls in just shy of 3-½ hours and struck eight fours.

The hosts then started tentatively, losing Assad Fudadin cheaply for two with the score on 16 but Blackwood then underpinned a string of partnerships to bolster the innings.

First, he put on 37 for the second wicket with Campbell who belted six fours in a 24-ball cameo before he was stumped off Cornwall.

Blackwood then found an ally in Paul Palmer (21) to add 52 for the third wicket, and then posted 39 for the fourth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner (14) and 58 for the fifth with Williams.

Once Blackwood perished, Smith propped up the innings with a knock so far requiring 76 balls and including four fours.