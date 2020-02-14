Late Bishoo strike boosts Guyana Jaguars

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Discarded Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo struck a key blow late in the day when he removed half-century maker Kavem Hodge, to give Guyana Jaguars the edge on the rain-hit opening day of their fifth round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Sent in, Volcanoes were heading towards the close on 200 for five when Bishoo prised out Hodge for 53 as the visitors closed on 212 for six at the National Stadium here yesterday.

Keron Cottoy, batting at number seven, finished the day on 37 not out while veteran Devon Smith, opening partner Roland Cato and Andre Fletcher all chipped in with 27.

Bishoo claimed two for 43 while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-39) also picked up two wickets.

Volcanoes were given a decent start when Smith put on 38 for the first wicket with Cato and a further 29 for the second wicket with Hodge.

Enterprising seamer Nial Smith got the breakthrough when he removed Cato to a catch at the wicket after the right-hander had struck four fours in a 57-ball innings.

Smith added 29 for the second wicket with Hodge before he too perished after facing 66 balls in nearly two hours at the crease and striking two fours.

Hodge then took responsibility for the innings in a knock lasting 164 balls in a shade over 3-½ hours, while hitting six boundaries.Crucially, he put on 44 for the third wicket with Fletcher and a further 31 for the fourth wicket with Guyanese Bhaskar Yadram who made 16.

When Yadram and 20-year-old wicketkeeper batsman Emmanuel Stewart perished 14 runs and 29 balls apart, Volcanoes were stumbling on 156 for five.

However, Hodge added a vital 46 with Cottoy whose innings has so far included seven fours and lasted 64 balls, as the hosts rallied.