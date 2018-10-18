Golden Jaguars U20s defeat GPF 2-0

The Golden Jaguars Under-20 football team commenced their preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF boys championships on a positive note, defeating the Guyana Police Force [GPF] 2-0 Tuesday at the Eve Leary ground.

Nippy winger Nicolas McArthur opened the scoring in the 25th minute, uncorking a left foot strike into the back of the net, from inside the centre of the box.

Stephon Reynolds then sealed in the victory in the 75th minute, directing his well-placed header past the opposing custodian, following a left side cross into the penalty area…..