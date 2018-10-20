Sports

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup…

Hosts Den Amstel to highlight first round of matches

By Staff Writer

All systems are in place for tomorrow’s start of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/Village Knockout Cup which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

Hosts Den Amstel, will appear in the feature game of the day when they face Wes Side Masters in the final matchup of the night.

According to coordinator, former national player/Coach, Lennox Arthur, six games are carded for the day and play is set to commence from 14:30hrs, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara…..

