Essential Supplies sponsors Hamilton Green Inter-Ward football

With the former Mayor Hamilton Green 85th Birthday Anniversary Inter-Ward Football Championship set to commence on November 3rd, Essential Supplies Incorporated joined the growing list of sponsors to support the competition.

Managing Director of Essential Supplies Incorporated, Ricky Looknauth presented a large quantity of footballs to tournament coordinator Lennox Arthur at the entity’s Camp Street location. The presentation was conducted under the company’s Clear Waters brand.

Meanwhile, according to an official release from Arthur, the three-day event will be staged at the Den Amstel Community ground and will feature 28 teams from the environs of Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara, Berbice and East Coast Demerara battling for the main prize of $200,000.

The second, third and fourth place finishers will collect $100,000, $60,000 and $40,000 apiece along with the respective trophies.

Complete Fixtures

Soesdyke versus Wales

Timehri vs. Bagotsville

Durban Backlands vs. Bourda Blues

Lima Dam vs. Charlestown

Kuru-Kururu vs. Newtown Kitty

GT-Kanaimas vs. Crane

Den Amstel Kings vs. Stanleytown

Sara Lodge vs. Agricola

Goed Fortuin vs. Ann’s Grove

Pouderoyen vs. De Kindren

Uitvlugt vs. Hurry Are

Den Amstel vs. Farm FC