Berbice Masters tackle Rastas today

A key member of the Berbice Masters football team will be absent this afternoon when the Ancient County’s side line-up for a feature over 50 contest against the Rastafari Patriarchs at the Scotts school ground, beginning at 4 pm.

Former outstanding Pele FC and GFC midfield/forward, Charles ‘Puggy’ Joseph passed away in Berbice last Thursday at the age of 59. The former multi-talented ‘Puggy’ Joseph who also represented GFC and Guyana in field hockey was domiciled in East Berbice for over a decade since leaving the City.

Organisers of today’s match, which will showcase former outstanding Berbice youth and senior national footballer Roger Alphonso, will now dedicate the clash in honor of ‘Puggy’ who would have suited up to play. He leaves to mourn six off-springs: Randy, Kevin, Kayamanda, Andre, Alvin and Anaiya…..