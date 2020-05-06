Forestry commission rejects criticisms over awarding of Region 10 concessions

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) yesterday refuted the claims of those involved in protest action staged on Monday in front of the Kwakwani Forest Station that they were not treated fairly in the awarding of concessions.

In a press release, the GFC acknowledged the protest action reportedly by representatives of the Aroaima Forest & Agriculture Producers Association (AFAPA) and Upper Berbice Forest & Agricultural Producers Association (UBFAPA). The Commission said that it was suggested by the named associations that the GFC treated them unfairly by not awarding named forest concessions to them, and this the GFC declared, “…is furthest from the truth.”

In its response the Commission cited Section 6 (4 & 5) of the Forest Act 2009 which mandates the GFC to carefully evaluate the technical and financial qualifications, as well as the compliance history of every applicant; to satisfy itself that the said applicant (a) intends in good faith to fulfil the forest concession agreement and (b) has the competence and resources to carry out the type of operations specified in that agreement.