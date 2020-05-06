Provisions made for access to Giftland Mall

Persons travelling to the Giftland Mall can now access its services through two routes in light of the arrangements which have been put in place by the Guyana Police Force to accommodate the national recount at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre which commences today.

The FoodMaxx Superstore and Shoppers Pharmacy are the only two sections of the mall that are currently open to the public. They are deemed essential services.

In an advisory issued yesterday morning, Giftland Mall urged customers travelling east from Georgetown to FoodMaxx to use the East Coast Public Road to the MovieTowne road to access the Embankment Road.