Giftland Mall to close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

In an effort to contribute to the strategy of social distancing to fight the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Giftland Mall will be closed temporarily from April 1, until further notice.

In a release from the Giftland Mall, Chairman, Roy Beepat said, “Given that the main counter against the spread of the virus is social distancing the Mall will be closing temporarily in the interest of its staff and customers.”

However, the release states that the FoodMaxx Supermarket will remain open to facilitate basic shopping needs for customers who are expected to abide by the in-store guidelines enforced by the supermarket to combat the spread of the virus.