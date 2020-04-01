Businesses reeling from COVID-19

As concerns continue to grow over the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), businesses that had scaled back on operations are now being forced to temporarily shut their operations in a bid to cut losses and reduce the spread of the disease.

Within the last week, several businesses which support the services of the tourism industry have made the decision to shutter operations. While some businesses will be closed for two weeks to a month, the closure of others are indefinite.

At this stage, the livelihood of hundreds of workers are on the line but some businesses have announced special packages to aid in this situation.