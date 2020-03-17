Businesses see big declines after coronavirus diagnosis

The confirmation of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases here has already caused a sharp decline in business, compounding the slowdown that began after the March 2 elections.

As a result, the hospitality industry is uneasy as some operators are grappling with how they will be able to stay afloat while acting in the best interest of their staffers.

Thousands of jobs are said to be on the line, not only from the hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, and bars, but also from the related aviation and transportation sectors, should the situation take a turn for the worse.