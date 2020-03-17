World Court hearing on Venezuela border controversy postponed

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has notified Guyana that the hearing planned for March 23, 2020 on whether it has jurisdiction in the case pertaining to this country’s border controversy with Venezuela has been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A release yesterday from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ICJ, also known as the World Court, has informed Guyana that the oral proceedings have been postponed due to the current worldwide health crisis. The Court has further said that it will give a decision on a new date in due time.