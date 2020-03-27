Ramps Logistics CEO decries casual attitude to threat of coronavirus

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ramps Logistics recently took to social media to express his concern about the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana.
In a four-minute video posted to the Ramps Logistics Facebook page on Tuesday, CEO, Shaun Rampersad, stressed the importance of taking the preventative measures to combat the spread of the virus. Rampersad disclosed that he was in contact with persons in Georgetown and after receiving reports of how normal things appeared in the city, he became worried that persons didn’t understand the seriousness of observing preventative measures like social distancing.