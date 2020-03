As part of efforts to educate the public about the novel corona virus (COVID-19) and encourage social distancing and other preventative methods the Ministry of Public Health has released a jingle.

The Ministry has not released any information on the process or people involved in the production but the catchy calypso tune urges Guyanese to “watch out for the virus.”

“No hugging, no handshaking/ the new mantra is social distancing,” it advises noting that Corona is “life threatening”.