Start practicing social distancing immediately

PAHO/WHO representative Dr William Adu-Krow is urging that Guyanese begin practicing social distancing immediately in wake of a recent study finding that China could have stopped 95 per cent of its coronavirus infections if social distancing and quarantining had been initiated just three weeks earlier.

Adu-Krow made his position known yesterday when he spoke to the staff of the Ram and McRae accounting firm about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which was first identified in China at the end of last year.

Up to yesterday, there had been 182,438 cases worldwide and a total of 7,157 deaths. In the Caribbean, cases have been confirmed in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent, and Trinidad.