US Embassy suspends routine visa services in Guyana

The U.S. Embassy Guyana is suspending all routine visa services in order to comply with Government of Guyana guidance on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, many areas throughout the world are now taking action to limit traveler mobility, including quarantines, flight cancellations, and border restrictions”, the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The embassy says it remains open and is prioritizing urgent services to American citizens.

“We continue to accept limited numbers of emergency appointments for visas. Access to the premises is strictly limited to those persons with an emergency appointment. If you have an urgent need to travel, follow the procedure to request an emergency appointment at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy.”

It provided further advice as follows:

Nonimmigrant visas: All nonimmigrant visa appointments at U.S. Embassy Guyana are suspended. There is no fee to change an appointment and visa application fees are valid for one year in the country where the fee was paid. For questions about rescheduling a pending consular appointment, please contact us at acari_contactus+gy+mrv+en@visaops.net , https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy, or call +1 877 246 6788 for specific guidance. If you have an urgent need to travel, follow the procedure to request an expedited appointment at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy.

Immigrant visas: Immigrant visa appointments for March will be delayed to allow us to spread out appointments and reduce numbers of persons entering the consular section. If your appointment was scheduled for March, please refer to the below schedule to determine your new date of appointment. All immigrant visa appointments scheduled for April 1 or later are suspended. There is no fee to change an appointment and visa application fees are valid for one year in the country where the fee was paid. For questions about rescheduling a pending consular appointment, please contact us at acari_contactus+gy+mrv+en@visaops.net , https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy, or call +1 877 246 6788 for specific guidance. If you have an urgent need to travel, follow the procedure to request an expedited appointment at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy. All follow-up appointments for refused cases (including cases pending for INA 221(g) are also suspended. We continue to accept follow-up documents by email to IV221GDOCSGEORGE@state.gov, however processing is delayed.