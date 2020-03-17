CAL says Guyana has advised of travel restriction

Yesterday, several Governments in jurisdictions into which Caribbean Airlines (CAL) operates including Canada, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago, advised of travel restrictions into their countries which will take effect either immediately or from 12.01 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020, according to a statement from CAL.

It also advised of restrictions into Trinidad and Tobago:

At the time of publication of this document, in the case of travel to Trinidad and Tobago, the following restrictions apply:

The following persons will NOT be processed for travel on any Caribbean Airlines services with a final destination or an in-transit stop via Trinidad & Tobago:

* Non-Trinidad & Tobago nationals

* Non-permanent residents of Trinidad & Tobago

* Non-nationals transiting Trinidad and Tobago

* Holders of work permits must apply for an exemption to travel

Only holders of valid Trinidad and Tobago passports will be allowed to land in Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.

Non-nationals of Trinidad & Tobago who are currently booked on any Caribbean Airlines international and/or regional flights into/via Trinidad & Tobago, will have their tickets placed on hold in accordance with the airline’s Covid-19 Travel Policy.

As Caribbean Airlines continues to optimise its flight operations, some international and regional services may be consolidated or altered, the statement said. Passengers on any services impacted by the consolidation of flights, are being re-accommodated; and the airline is contacting passengers whose original travel plans may be affected.