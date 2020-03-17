Fire at Brahma Kumaris centre suspected to be electrical

The fire which gutted the Raja Yoga Centre at Kingston, Georgetown late last month is suspected to have been electrical in origin, according to Fire Chief Marlon Gentle.

When contacted for an update yesterday, Gentle told Stabroek News that the investigation is almost complete.

He noted that investigators are presently waiting on a report from the Government Electrical Inspectorate so that they can wrap up the investigation. “We are just waiting on the government electrical department report because we strongly believe that it was an electrical fire,” Gentle said.