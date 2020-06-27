Fire that destroyed Kingston pensioner’s home was electrical

An investigation by the Guyana Fire Service has found that the fire which destroyed the Barrack Street, Kingston home of 81-year-old Dhaniram Harcharan was electrical in origin.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the investigation was completed before revealing the cause of the fire.

Stabroek News also contacted Harcharan’s son, who confirmed that his father has moved in with him at his Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, home. He is said to be doing fine. He was not home at the time of the fire