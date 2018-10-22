Sports

Speedboat and Regal Masters retain PM titles 

By Staff Writer
Ariel Speedboat after defending their open title to pocket the $700,000 first place prize (Royston Alkins photo) 

Defending champions Ariel Speedboat and Regal Masters retained their Open and Masters titles respectively  when  the second Prime Minster Softball Cup concluded last evening at the Everest Cricket Club Ground. 

Speedboat took the Open All-Star final and pocketed the winner’s purse of $700, 000 after defeating Boots XI by nine wickets. 

Speedboat, needing 126 for victory, reached the target for the loss of one wicket courtesy of a savage unbeaten 78 from Wazir Hassian who employed the sweep shot with a measure of cruelty by dispatching anything that within his range with disdain. ….

