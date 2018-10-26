Hockey Board selects junior training squad with eye on 2020 Pan Am games

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has shortlisted a 40-member provisional squad of under 19 boys to begin preparations for the Junior Pan American Championships, scheduled for 2020.

Over the next two years, the squad will be prepared under the tutelage of a team of experienced coaches which includes current and former senior national players Dwayne Scott, Anthony Cole, Dwight Sullivan, Robert France, Christopher Low-Koan and Robert Fernandes. Physical trainer Barrington Browne will be in charge of the squad’s physical conditioning, while other resource personnel will address the sports psychology aspect of preparations.

Starting with next week’s GT&T Senior National Indoor Championships, the squad will be competing in all local tournaments against their senior club counterparts, to develop the team chemistry and unity that will be needed in the international arena…..