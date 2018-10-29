GBTI GCC, Woodpecker Hikers dominate opening night 

Defending champions GBTI GCC Tigers along with arch-rivals Woodpecker Hikers, produced dominant showings in the women’s first division category on the opening night of this year’s annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last evening.

Tigers, in their opening match clawed their way to a 4 – 0 win over the Bingo GCC Spartans on the back of a double from Gabrielle Xavier who scored in the 14th and the 32nd minute.

The other two strikes were converted by Marzana Fiedtkou and Sonia Jardine. ….