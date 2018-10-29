Uitvlugt, Crane, Eagles make light work of opposition

Uitvlugt, Eagles and Crane all won their matches when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] Year-end Qualifiers continued Saturday at the Den Amstel ground.

Uitvlugt brushed aside DeKinderen 5-1. Daniel Floy bagged a second half double in the 51st and 63rd minute while Seon Bobb, Lerone Jacobs and Jermin Accra scored in the eighth, 15th and 60th minute respectively.

For DeKinderen, Kester Thomas netted in the 12thminute. Eagles defeated Beavers 4-0 with Seon Miller, Delon Clarke, Stephon Griffith and Julian Williams netting in the second, 26th, 34th and 43rd minute while Crane defeated Golden Warriors 4-1 on penalty kicks, after a 0-0 regulation and extra time finish. The tournament continues on November 3rd at the same venue.