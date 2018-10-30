Ariel Speedboat motor to third consecutive GFSCA softball Open title 

Ariel Speedboat, under lights in the wee hours of yesterday morning, motored to their third consecutive Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) international Softball Cup Open title by defeating SVC by four wickets at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

The encounter began with SVC batting first and posting a par score of 161 for eight from their allotted 20 overs. None of their batters really got going with Richard Latif (42) and Safraz Esau (39) the main contributors.

Shazim Hussain (3-47), Eon Ivan (2-32), and Kishore Smith (2-15) were the men who completed stifling spells for Speedboat who then romped to their target – 165 for six – in 17.3 overs to complete another compelling win. ….