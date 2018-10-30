One-nil victories highlight latest round of Mayor’s Cup

Kuru-Kururu, Plaisance, Crane, Sophia, Wales and Agricola secured hard-fought wins when the Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter-Ward Birthday Anniversary Football Championship continued Sunday at the Den Amstel ground.
On an evening highlighted by several 1-0 victories, Kuru-Kururu defeated DeKinderen 2-0 while Plaisance downed Jetty Gunners 1-0.
Sophia needled Soesdyke 1-0 and Wales downed Vergenoegen by an identical score.
Agricola also secured a 1-0 win at the expense of Bagotville whilst Crane bested Den Amstel Back Street by the identical score.
Meanwhile, Kitty defeated Zeelugt 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation time finish…..
Comments