Amelia’s Ward Panthers edge Hi Stars 1-0

Amelia’s Ward Panthers edged Hi-Stars while Topp XX and Botofago battled to a draw when the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Senior League resumed yesterday.

Hosted at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Akeem Caesar found the back of the net in the 44th minute to seal the win for the Panthers.

Topp XX and Botofago battled to a 1-1 stalemate. Topp XX took the lead compliments of a 58th minute conversion.

However Botafago secured the qualiser, compliments of a 70t minute strike.

The event continues at the same venue today. At 19:00hrs, Eagles will oppose Silver Shattas while Winners Connection will take aim at Net-rockers from 21:00hrs.