Guyana needs to beat Cayman Islands

CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship

By Staff Writer

Following their embarrassing 4-0 opening loss to Guatemala, Guyana will aim to secure their first win of the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship, when they battle the low-ranked Cayman Islands today at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Both teams enter what will be the first competitive meeting of the sides at this level needing a victory. Similar to Guyana, the Cayman Islands commenced their campaign with a 3-1 loss to El Salvador…..

