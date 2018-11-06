Guyana needs to beat Cayman Islands

Following their embarrassing 4-0 opening loss to Guatemala, Guyana will aim to secure their first win of the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship, when they battle the low-ranked Cayman Islands today at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.
Both teams enter what will be the first competitive meeting of the sides at this level needing a victory. Similar to Guyana, the Cayman Islands commenced their campaign with a 3-1 loss to El Salvador…..
