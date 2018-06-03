Sunday

The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) declined 1.65 percent during the fourth period of trading in May 2018.  The stocks of three companies were traded with 28,110 shares changing hands.  There was one Climber and one Tumbler. The stocks of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) rose 0.71 percent on the sale of 3,018 shares. On the other hand, the stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) declined 7.94 percent on the sale of 25,000 shares. The stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 92 shares. The LSI closed at 390.60.  

