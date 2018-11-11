We can save our sisters

In the video, the two move in a dance and even though the moves are at times out of time with the beat of the music and the environment somewhat unkempt one initially gets the impression that they are a couple in love having fun; the caption is, “Nobody can stop this love”.

But then the woman turns and her black eye and swollen face become evident; her laughter is forced and the viewer becomes aware that all is not well. The man, though, is obviously having a great time, laughing heartily and he holds her, caressing her at times, while in contrast her hands on him are tentative.

The video was uploaded on Facebook, hours after the sister of the woman in the video uploaded several photographs of horrific injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of the man she was dancing with…..