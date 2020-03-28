Coronavirus Guyana: Public still indifferent to social distancing

With the closure of schools and some businesses as well as the cancellation of a number of events countrywide so as to better practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, it is now a concern about whether those venturing outside of their homes are adhering to social distancing instructions as well.

Many persons travelling to and from work have no other option but to take public transportation to work, while some make trips for the purpose of purchasing groceries, among other reasons. Yesterday when this newspaper toured the city to observe whether or not persons are taking the threat of the virus seriously, many disclosed that they have been doing whatever they could when it comes to practicing good hygiene. However, staying three feet apart from each other, let alone the newly recommended six feet as instructed by the Centers for Disease Control is an instruction that Guyanese seem far too reluctant to follow, or perhaps, haven’t yet come to realise the gravity of the situation.

At Bourda Market persons crowded the stalls in a hurry to get their purchases done. No one took notice of the person they were standing next to, instead, they were too busy ‘bracing’ each other in an effort to be sold first. One market vendor who sells plantains stated that yesterday was just as busy as every other Friday at Bourda Market in the past. Another vendor confirmed persons were shopping as per normal. Asked whether he was taking any precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus, the man said that he is unable to wash his hands immediately after collecting monies from his customers because “as fast as they leave, they come.” He insisted however, that whenever he’s ready to have his meal or do anything for himself, he takes care to wash his hands.

Meanwhile, bus driver, Johnny (only name given), who works the 45 route bus which runs the Stabroek Market/Georgetown Hospital/Albert Street route, was parked at the back of the line awaiting his turn for passengers. “I does take the necessary precautions for myself. I don’t work every day. When I work today, I would stay home and clean out and air out and sun out my bus tomorrow. I look at the persons taking my bus and I try to assess them to the best of my ability. People with coughs and those that not looking healthy, I don’t take them”, the hospital route driver explained as his way of preventing COVID-19. He pointed out a bottle from which he sprayed a clear liquid on his hand, which seemed way too runny to be hand sanitizer. Asked whether he was using rubbing alcohol, the man said his bottle contained a mixture of alcohol, bleach and high wine. He went on to remark that while people are using hand sanitizers and washing their hands, the majority of people moving about are taking social distancing for granted. Johnny added that there are a few persons every now and again, who ride his minibus, who would wear face masks and gloves.

On March 11th, when it was confirmed that Guyana had had its first coronavirus case, pedestrians, vendors, and bus conductors were among the many persons in the city wearing face masks and gloves. It seemed then that the panic created found persons trying hard to practice proper hygiene, whereas now, while persons are still trying to avoid the virus by washing and sanitizing their hands, persons are going about their regular routines without much care for social distancing.

Johnny lamented also, that prior to the virus being confirmed in the country, he was making somewhere around $15,000 to $20,000 a day, inclusive of his daily expenses, now he barely makes $3,000 when the day is up. At almost midday, he had only made one trip and was parked at the back of the line.

Predicament

A resident of North Ruimveldt who lives with her husband and six children said she has taken this health crisis seriously and is always using hand sanitizers or baby wipes as often as necessary. The woman said that she believes that many persons are now beginning to understand the predicament the world is in having now seen how New York is under siege by COVID-19, and are therefore trying to adhere to the necessary precautions.

And while, the Stabroek Bazaar was filled with persons doing their shopping, inside the market seemed almost bare, with shoppers here and there in a few places, particularly in the butchery section. One woman who sat at her stall looking out, said that business for her has dipped to a new low which began just after elections. The coronavirus she said has added to the decline in sales. She shared that she has started to make less pastries, egg balls and channa to sell so as to avoid returning home with it, which she said is very hard on her as she provides for an extended family which includes her elderly mother. As her response to the question of taking safety measures regarding the virus, the woman pointed out an aluminum sink with a tap saying that she takes care to wash her hands after dealing with customers. The woman further said that once she gets home, she ensures that her footwear is left outside of the door, then she takes a bath before she sits with her family.

Meanwhile, two butchers in the Stabroek Market and several other vendors claimed that when they turned up at the market to resume business as usual yesterday after staying home on Thursday so that the market could be sanitized, they were surprised to see that the market looked just as dirty as it was when they left it on Wednesday. When contacted about this, the Mayor and City Council’s Public Relations Officer, Debra Lewis, explained that cleaning was indeed done with regard to the gutters and having the inside of Stabroek Market sanitized. Soon after clarifying this she went to the Mayor and Town Council’s Facebook page and uploaded photos showing the market being sanitized. Lewis added that the entire process of cleaning the market however, was not complete and that the council intended to have it washed tomorrow.

Over at La Penitence Market, many of the stalls were closed, a situation which according to a fruit vendor has been this way since elections. The woman, whose daughter was with her, said that they were being extra careful and would wash their hands as well as use hand sanitizers or water with bleach in it.

Although not everyone is practicing social distancing, some services have already implemented systems to ensure that this is done. Speedboats running the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route yesterday began carrying a limit of twenty one passengers; Parika/Supenaam speedboats were said to be doing the same also.

Minibuses however have put nothing in place to effect social distancing. Buses plying the Regent Street/Kitty route still fill up with passengers, the same as most of the buses on the other routes, some carrying more than the required amount of commuters, telling them to “Small up themselves.” One or two passengers would object to this but the majority keep silent for sake of keeping the peace.

Regent Street along with many of the streets in Georgetown has seen many businesses shuttered while some stores closed early. For stores that remained open, only a handful of customers were seen inside. Among the businesses to adhere to social distancing is Republic Bank, which allows up to forty persons within their building while other persons are requested to stand outside. One woman went on Facebook to say she stood outside of the bank from 8:00am yesterday (Friday) morning until midday. People however, are still flocking to some supermarkets to stock up on groceries in case there is a lockdown, but in doing so, many of them are compromising their safety.

Persons are reminded to wash their hands frequently with soap and water; maintain a distance of a minimum of one metre; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth; practice respiratory hygiene – when coughing or sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue, then throw away the tissue immediately; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in the home.

The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, tiredness, dry cough and sometimes difficulty breathing. Because the disease is contagious, persons experiencing these symptoms are advised not to go to the hospital, but instead to seek medical advice by calling the Ministry of Public Health’s 24/7 hotline numbers: 231-1166, 226-7480, 624-6674, 624-2819, 624-3067 or 180/181.