Fitness 53 Gym set to reopen today

With strict safety guidelines, Guyana’s largest gym facility, Fitness 53 is scheduled to reopen its doors this morning after almost eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owned by former West Indies batting star, Ramnaresh Sarwan, the sprawling facility at Providence will be operating at 50% capacity and will be conducting business on reservation basis.

Temperature tests will be done at the door along with regular sanitizing of equipment and persons must wear face shields.

Access to the Gym which will open from 05:00hrs, will be contingent on the following:

1).Temperature Test:

* Persons with temperatures below 37.5C (99.5F) will be allowed entry.

* Persons with temperatures above 37.5C (99.5F) will NOT be allowed entry.

2). All persons must wear face shields at all times. You are encouraged to walk with your face shields or procure one from the reception desk.

3). Sanitizing of Hands – All persons entering the gym must sanitize their hands at the Stations or utilize the spray made available by Gym personnel.

4). Persons are free to walk with and use their Face Masks if they feel comfortable.

NEW RULES – SOCIAL DISTANCING

1.All persons using the gym must practice social distancing as far as is practicable.

2.All equipment must be cleaned or sanitized after each use.

3.You are also encouraged to walk with your own towels, hand-sanitizers, and 70% alcohol base spray for personal use to keep yourself and the environment free of COVID-19 (Corona Virus).

4.Persons using the gym will not be encouraged to conduct super sets.

NB…Before heading back to your gym or fitness centre, do this:

Call your gym, ask them about the strategies they have in place to protect their members and staff. Here are some questions to ask:

Have you rearranged your facility to allow for social distances on equipment, machines, and in classes?

Are you tracking the facility’s capacity to ensure social distancing can be upheld?

What cleaning procedures are in place and what cleaning products are available for use during my session?

What changes have been made to facility use in order to ensure cleanliness and safety?

If the staff cannot answer these questions clearly then use your judgment to decide if attending your regular gym is a smart choice for you.