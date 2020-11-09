Archery Guyana gearing up for hectic upcoming agenda 

Archery Guyana Inc., recently held its first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) in late October via an online platform and among other things, has laid out a hectic agenda for the remainder of the truncated 2020.

The upcoming agenda will see Guyana being represented at the prestigious World Archery Americas General Assembly in November by three members: Mohamed Khan, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Robert Singh.

A target Building Project is also on the cards and the body is requesting the public’s assistance to roll out the project.

“…this is a continuous Project undertaken by Archery Guyana, the Target Building Project which is currently being conducted by members locally. In this regard, we would be most grateful if persons can all keep any construction plastic, plastic wraps, packing foam, canvas and so on that you would ordinarily discard to assist Archery Guyana since they require large quantities which will be used to fill these locally used targets. Archery Guyana would happily take these items off your hands to assist with this Project,” the body explained via a release.

Stabroek Sports understands that the body is keen to work with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to be a supportive cog by giving access to the various sporting facilities.

In that regards, a PVC Bow Making Seminar is billed for the near future in an effort to build more bows which can in turn be used for training and whetting the appetite of new members.