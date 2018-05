Having released a number of singles since going solo, former First Born singer and writer of the famous song “Dem Bounce Dem Head”, Lambert ‘Lambi I’ Semple, is sitting on two more.

His latest song videos “Brighter Side of Things’ and “Ruddy Gun Laddi” have already been recorded and produced and are just waiting for the Carnival hype to be over before they are released in two weeks’ time.

Both songs were recorded at DP Records and produced by Lambert’s label, Non-Parshall Entertainment…..