The Scene

Reggae fever takes over GFC on July 31

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Rastafarian Council will host its first ever Pre-Emancipation Reggae Fever Concert on Tuesday, July 31, at the Guyana Football Club Ground, promoting some of Guyana’s finest in the Reggae and Conscious Music arenas and creating a familiar ground between them and Guyanese fans.

The council hopes that this particular fever is contagious enough to have a show in Linden later this year and possibly in Essequibo, Linden and Corriverton, Berbice by next year.

Troy ‘Mario Kein’ Wright, one of the performing artistes said that many times the songs of artistes are being aired on the radio and while some persons may not know the actual name of the artiste, others may not realize the singer is Guyanese…..

