‘Days Like Dese’ back on television

By Staff Writer
The producer cast and writer at the June 29th red carpet launch.

Season 2 of “Days Like Dese”, which consists of 6 episodes, was hit the television last Friday evening on 8 channels and will continue until the end of November. Two episodes are expected to be aired per month on the channels and will enjoy two airings.

The new sitcom was aired on local television channels NCN 11, NTN 69, Cable 26 (Berbice) and MTV 69 after it was initially launched with a pilot episode in May 2017. Episodes one to six in Season One were aired from June to November 2017.

A red-carpet event on Friday, June 29, at the National Cultural Centre preceded the airing of Episode one…..

