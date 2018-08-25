Tastes Like Home

My 10-point prep: Back to work/school

By
Fruit & Nut Granola (Photo by Cynthia Nelson)

Hi Everyone,

Can you imagine what town will be like this weekend with the rush of parents getting everything for their children for the start of the new school year? They will not only be buying books, supplies, and clothing but also food. Regardless of which side of the classroom one occupies – teacher or student – meal planning is important.

It is important because if we are not careful, we can find ourselves eating more junk food than we should and busting our food budgets. After a week of meetings, classes at college officially begin here (in Barbados) on Monday so I have been doing some food prep.

Raisin Scones (Photo by Cynthia Nelson)

Here’s my 10-point preparation for snacking and meals. Each week, more things will be added depending on what I feel like eating…..

