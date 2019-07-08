Carmichael’s ‘six for’ carries Leewards to victory, wins for T&T and Barbados

COUVA, Trinidad, MC – Led by Jaden Carmichael’s spectacular six-wicket haul and Anderson Armudan’s half-century, the Leeward Islands produced a dominant display to post a comfortable eight-wicket win over Jamaica in the opening round of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship here Saturday.

Carmichael took 6-17 from 10 stingy overs to help bowl Jamaica out for 146 in 42.3 overs. Armudan then starred with the bat, scoring 55, as the Leewards easily achieved victory, romping to 150 for two in 38.1 overs.

It was actually Akadianto Willet who started the rout for the Leewards, claiming three wickets in quick succession.

He accounted for the wickets of Oneil Roberts for four, Oshaun Ennis for a duck and Nicholas Lewin (12), to leave Jamaica 32 for three.

From thereon, it was the Carmichael show. So destructive was he, that he accounted for all of the remaining wickets except Andel Gordon who was the last man out.

Had it not been for Steven Wedderburn, who rescued Jamaica with an unbeaten knock of 58, things could have been much worse.

Struggling on 98 for nine, Wedderburn and Gordon (7) put on 48 runs for the last wicket to get Jamaica within touching distance of 150.

Wedderburn batted for 78 minutes and faced 82 balls, striking six boundaries and two sixes.

Apart from him, only three other Jamaican batsmen scored in double figures. In fact, the 29 extras conceded by the Leewards were the second highest contributor.

The Leeward Islands then made light work of their target, thanks mainly to an opening partnership of 59 between Amurdan and T’Jhari Clarke, who made 25.

Once Clarke was dismissed, Amurdan and Rasheed Henry, who finished unbeaten on 48, added 81 runs for the second wicket to put them on track for victory.

There were also wins for Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados over Guyana and the Windward Islands respectively.

T&T produced a well-rounded bowling effort to dismiss Guyana for just 91 in a match which was delayed due to rain.

Sion Hack­ett and Dar­ren Samuel took three wick­ets each, while Cha­dion Ray­mond and Isi­ah Gomez supported with two wickets apiece.

Mavindra Dindyal, who made 46, was the lone Guyanese batsman to score in double digits as Guyana capitulated from 78 for three to lose their last seven wickets for 13 runs.

Jeremiah Cruickshank (42 not out) and Kyle Roopchand, who made 36, then effectively decided the outcome with an opening stand of 88, before Roopchand lost his wicket with just four more runs needed.

Barbados, the defending champions, were led to victory by Giovonte Depeiza and Kevin Wickham who both scored half-centuries.

Bolstered by their middle order, Windward Islands recovered from the perilous position of 15 for four to reach 173 for eight from their 50 overs.

They owed that effort to O’Jay Matthews who topscored with 43 and Jedd Joseph (39) who shared a 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Barbados found themselves in early trouble when Tyran Theodore claimed the wickets of Hakeem Perryman and Jaden Leacock, both for ducks, as they faltered to 7-3 and then 38 for five.

But Depeiza (68) and Wickham who made 61, saved Barbados with a 127-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Even though both were dismissed before they reached the eventual target, Che Simmons, who finished unbeaten on eight and Tariq O’Neale, took them over the line.

Summarised scores.

At the National Cricket Centre: Trinidad and Tobago defeated Guyana by nine wickets.

GUYANA 91 all out in 38.3 overs (Mavindra Dindyal 46; Darren Samlal 3-10; Sion Hackett 3-20)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 92 for one in 19.5 overs (Jeremiah Cruickshank 42 not out, Kyle Roopchand 36).

At Gilbert Park: Barbados defeated Windward Islands by three wickets.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 173 for eight in 50 overs (O’Jay Matthews 43, Jedd Joseph 39; Jaden Leacock 2-25, Che Simmons 2-45).

BARBADOS 175 for seven in 41.4 overs (Giovonte Depeiza 68, Kevin Wickham 61; Tyran Theodore 3-39).

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy: Leeward Islands defeated Jamaica by eight wickets.

JAMAICA 146 all out in 46.2 overs (Steven Wedderburn 58 not out; Jaden Carmichael 6-17, Akadianto Willet 3-28).

LEEWARD ISLANDS 150 for two in 38.1 overs (Anderson Armudan 55, Rasheed Henry 48 not out).