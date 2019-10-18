Robert Badal, Nigel Hinds launching political party

Businessman Robert Badal and Chartered Accountant Nigel Hinds are launching a political party called Change Guyana.

Badal, the proprietor of the Pegasus Hotel and Guyana Stockfeeds Limited, had previously been close to governing coalition partner the Alliance For Change. Badal would be the presidential candidate for the party and Hinds the prime ministerial candidate

Hinds, who heads Nigel Hinds Financial Services, is a frequent public commentator on a variety of matters. He had at one time been floated as a possible prime ministerial candidate for the PPP/C.

The new outfit is describing itself as `A new and bright political party on a mission to ignite economic and social development for the benefit of all Guyanese’.

The symbol for the party is a light bulb.

The launch is set for the Pegasus Hotel on October 29th.